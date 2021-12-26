Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Backup Tim Boyle better, but mistakes prove costly

Atlanta — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback

In his second start, Tim Boyle was far sharper, giving the Lions a chance to win the game. But his lack of experience showed with his patience in the most critical situations, as he rushed throws in both the red zone and during a two-minute drill at the end of each half. And in the game's biggest moment, Boyle didn't read the coverage well enough, forcing the ball into traffic, resulting in an interception by an linebacker sitting in the passing lane. Grade: C-