Lions' D'Andre Swift inactive for Falcons, misses fourth straight game

Atlanta — Due to a lingering shoulder injury, the Detroit Lions will be without running back D'Andre Swift for a fourth consecutive game after the team made him inactive for Sunday's contest with the Atlanta Falcons

Swift, the team's leader in yards from scrimmage, has been sidelined since reaggravating the injury in the first half of the team's Thanksgiving matchup against Chicago. He had returned to practice this week and coach Dan Campbell said the key test would be Friday, when he was expected to expose the shoulder to contact drills, proving comfortable he could take a hit.

While Swift remains out, the team is getting back Jamaal Williams this week after a two-game stint on the COVID/reserve list. He figures to lead the backfield rotation, while being supplemented by Craig Reynolds and Godwin Igwebuike, who have shouldered the load the past two weeks.

With Williams back, and Reynolds playing at a high level, rookie Jermar Jefferson is the odd man out in the rotation. The seventh-round pick is a healthy scratch, joining Swift on the inactive list.

Also inactive for the Lions are outside linebacker Julian Okwara, safety Jalen Elliott and linebacker Josh Woods.

Woods had previously been ruled out with a neck injury, while Okwara will miss his third consecutive game with an ankle sprain. He returned to practice on Thursday, but was limited and still showing signs of a limp.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers