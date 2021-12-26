Live updates: Lions vs. Falcons

The Detroit Lions are riding high into Atlanta this Sunday for a showdown with the Falcons, as they look to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

There's just one problem: Detroit's starting quarterback didn't make the trip. Jared Goff was unable to get off the COVID list in time to face the Falcons, and that means we're heading for another round of fun with backup Tim Boyle.

The Falcons, meanwhile, are fresh off a crushing defeat to the 49ers that all but crushed their playoff hopes.

Can the Lions finish off Atlanta with a second straight win? Or will the Falcons rebound to keep their slim chances alive?

Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as the Lions take on the Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta.

Lions at Falcons

► Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

► TV/radio: Fox/97.1

► Records: Lions 2-11-1, Falcons 6-8

► Line: Atlanta by 6.5