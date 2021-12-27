Lions get quarterback Jared Goff back off COVID list, only to lose Josh Reynolds

Allen Park — After a week on the COVID/reserve list, Detroit Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff has cleared protocols and will rejoin the team this week.

Unfortunately, Goff likely will be without one of his top targets, as coach Dan Campbell noted wide receiver Josh Reynolds, as well as practice-squad quarterback Steven Montez, have tested positive for the virus.

Goff first tested positive last Monday, the day after his best performance of the season — a three-touchdown effort in a 30-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Despite undergoing medical treatment to aid his system in shedding the virus, he was still testing positive heading into the weekend and had to miss Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

With Goff sidelined, Tim Boyle got the start at quarterback for Detroit. And despite a much improved performance than his previous start, the Lions fell short against the Falcons, 20-16, after Boyle was intercepted at the goal line in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Reynolds caught two passes for 36 yards in the loss, his least productive game since being held without a catch in his debut with the Lions last month.

In the past five appearances, Reynolds has caught 18 passes for 295 yards.

Between he and Montez, they represent the 16th and 17th players the Lions have placed on the COVID/reserve list since the start of the month. Reynolds is the third receiver in the past week, along with Trinity Benson and Quintez Cephus, who is currently on injured reserve with a broken collar bone.

In addition to the COVID list updates, Campbell confirmed tight end Shane Zylstra is out for the season after he had to be carted off the field with a knee injury on Sunday.

ESPN reported Zylstra suffered a fractured knee cap.

"Two weeks from now we'll know a lot more, get the swelling out of the knee then decide where you go from there," Campbell said. "Is it able to heal properly or does he need surgery? All that's being check out, but he's out."

Jason Cabinda also exited the contest with a knee injury, but Campbell said the team is hopeful the fullback will be able to return before the end of the season.

"We'll have to see this week, but he's better off (than Zylstra)," Campbell said. "That's a positive. We'll just see where it goes and how he feels every day from here on out."

