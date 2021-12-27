Four Downs: Looking deeper into Campbell's fourth-down conversion decisions
Justin Rogers
The Detroit News
Atlanta — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
First down
During the second half of the game, a colleague pointed out the Lions were on the cusp of setting the NFL record for fourth-down attempts in a single season. And by the end of the contest, the Lions had attempted their 36th fourth down, surpassing the 2020 Philadelphia Eagles.