Lions film review: Reassessing red-zone struggles and the play of Jalen Reeves-Maybin

The Detroit Lions are the worst red-zone team in the NFL. After being kept out of the end zone on four trips inside the 20-yard line against the Atlanta Falcons, the Lions are translating just 43.2% of their opportunities into touchdowns.

The road split is particularly brutal, sitting at 23.8% through eight games. And it's not revelatory to point out the inability to capitalize in the red zone was the primary reason the Lions fell short against the Falcons.