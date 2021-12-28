Lions place Wright on COVID list, restock tight end room with Pinkney, Travis

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions were down to one healthy tight end after Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. The situation got a little more complicated when team had to place that player, rookie Brock Wright, on the COVID/reserve list on Tuesday.

To restock the cupboard for the stretch run of the season, the Lions added a pair of tight ends in the afternoon, signing Jared Pinkney off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad and inking Ross Travis to their own practice squad.

Pinkney, who went undrafted out of Vanderbilt a year ago, has spent time with four teams, including a one-month stint on Detroit's practice squad earlier this season. The 6-foot-4, 258-pounder has yet to appear in an NFL game after catching 114 passes for 1,560 yards and 14 touchdowns across four seasons for the Commodores.

Travis brings a little more experience, coming into the league out of Penn State six years ago. He's appeared in 24 games during his career, including three for the Arizona Cardinals this season.

Pinkney and Travis join Nick Eubanks, the former Michigan Wolverine, who has been on Detroit's practice squad since early November.

Wright's COVID diagnosis is the latest in a growing list of issues the Lions have had at the position. The team lost Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson to a hand injury earlier this month and practice squader Shane Zylstra landed on injured reserve Monday after reportedly fracturing his knee cap against the Falcons.

With Hockenson out, Wright had played 98 offensive snaps the past two games.

Beyond the tight end transactions, the Lions signed wide receiver Juwan Green to the practice squad and released cornerback Chris Williamson from the unit, while defensive linebacker Jashon Cornell was activated off the non-football injury list.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers