Detroit News staff NFL picks: Week 17

The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 17 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.

Detroit +9.5 at Seattle

Rogers: Seattle

Hawkins: Seattle

Niyo: Detroit

Wojo: Detroit

Las Vegas +7.5 at Indianapolis

Rogers: Indianapolis

Hawkins: Indianapolis

Niyo: Las Vegas

Wojo: Indianapolis

N.Y. Giants +4 at Chicago

Rogers: Chicago

Hawkins: Chicago

Niyo: Chicago

Wojo: Chicago

Tampa Bay -11 at N.Y. Jets

Rogers: N.Y. Jets

Hawkins: Tampa Bay

Niyo: Tampa Bay

Wojo: Tampa Bay

Atlanta +13.5 at Buffalo

Rogers: Buffalo

Hawkins: Buffalo

Niyo: Buffalo

Wojo: Buffalo

Arizona +2.5 at Dallas

Rogers: Dallas

Hawkins: Dallas

Niyo: Dallas

Wojo: Dallas

Carolina +7 at New Orleans

Rogers: New Orleans

Hawkins: New Orleans

Niyo: Carolina

Wojo: Carolina

Philadelphia -2.5 at Washington

Rogers: Washington

Hawkins: Philadelphia

Niyo: Philadelphia

Wojo: Philadelphia

Kansas City -4 at Cincinnati

Rogers: Cincinnati

Hawkins: Cincinnati

Niyo: Kansas City

Wojo: Cincinnati

Jacksonville +15.5 at New England

Rogers: New England

Hawkins: Jacksonville

Niyo: Jacksonville

Wojo: New England (best bet)

Miami +3.5 at Tennessee

Rogers: Tennessee

Hawkins: Tennessee

Niyo: Tennessee (best bet)

Wojo: Tennessee

Denver +6 at L.A. Chargers

Rogers: L.A. Chargers

Hawkins: L.A. Chargers (best bet)

Niyo: L.A. Chargers

Wojo: L.A. Chargers

Houston +15 at San Francisco

Rogers: San Francisco

Hawkins: Houston

Niyo: Houston

Wojo: Houston

L.A. Rams -2.5 at Baltimore

Rogers: Baltimore

Hawkins: L.A. Rams

Niyo: L.A. Rams

Wojo: Baltimore

Minnesota +7 at Green Bay

Rogers: Green Bay

Hawkins: Green Bay

Niyo: Green Bay

Wojo: Green Bay

Cleveland +1.5 at Pittsburgh

Rogers: Pittsburgh

Hawkins: Pittsburgh

Niyo: Cleveland

Wojo: Pittsburgh

Records

Rogers: 8-8 last week, 110-126-4 overall, 10-6 best bets

Hawkins: 10-6 last week, 113-123-4 overall, 8-8 best bets

Niyo: 9-7 last week, 126-110-4 overall, 11-5 best bets

Wojo: 8-8 last week, 126-110-4 overall 8-8 best bets