Detroit News staff NFL picks: Week 17
Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 17 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
Detroit +9.5 at Seattle
Rogers: Seattle
Hawkins: Seattle
Niyo: Detroit
Wojo: Detroit
Las Vegas +7.5 at Indianapolis
Rogers: Indianapolis
Hawkins: Indianapolis
Niyo: Las Vegas
Wojo: Indianapolis
N.Y. Giants +4 at Chicago
Rogers: Chicago
Hawkins: Chicago
Niyo: Chicago
Wojo: Chicago
Tampa Bay -11 at N.Y. Jets
Rogers: N.Y. Jets
Hawkins: Tampa Bay
Niyo: Tampa Bay
Wojo: Tampa Bay
Atlanta +13.5 at Buffalo
Rogers: Buffalo
Hawkins: Buffalo
Niyo: Buffalo
Wojo: Buffalo
Arizona +2.5 at Dallas
Rogers: Dallas
Hawkins: Dallas
Niyo: Dallas
Wojo: Dallas
Carolina +7 at New Orleans
Rogers: New Orleans
Hawkins: New Orleans
Niyo: Carolina
Wojo: Carolina
Philadelphia -2.5 at Washington
Rogers: Washington
Hawkins: Philadelphia
Niyo: Philadelphia
Wojo: Philadelphia
Kansas City -4 at Cincinnati
Rogers: Cincinnati
Hawkins: Cincinnati
Niyo: Kansas City
Wojo: Cincinnati
Jacksonville +15.5 at New England
Rogers: New England
Hawkins: Jacksonville
Niyo: Jacksonville
Wojo: New England (best bet)
Miami +3.5 at Tennessee
Rogers: Tennessee
Hawkins: Tennessee
Niyo: Tennessee (best bet)
Wojo: Tennessee
Denver +6 at L.A. Chargers
Rogers: L.A. Chargers
Hawkins: L.A. Chargers (best bet)
Niyo: L.A. Chargers
Wojo: L.A. Chargers
Houston +15 at San Francisco
Rogers: San Francisco
Hawkins: Houston
Niyo: Houston
Wojo: Houston
L.A. Rams -2.5 at Baltimore
Rogers: Baltimore
Hawkins: L.A. Rams
Niyo: L.A. Rams
Wojo: Baltimore
Minnesota +7 at Green Bay
Rogers: Green Bay
Hawkins: Green Bay
Niyo: Green Bay
Wojo: Green Bay
Cleveland +1.5 at Pittsburgh
Rogers: Pittsburgh
Hawkins: Pittsburgh
Niyo: Cleveland
Wojo: Pittsburgh
Records
Rogers: 8-8 last week, 110-126-4 overall, 10-6 best bets
Hawkins: 10-6 last week, 113-123-4 overall, 8-8 best bets
Niyo: 9-7 last week, 126-110-4 overall, 11-5 best bets
Wojo: 8-8 last week, 126-110-4 overall 8-8 best bets