Five things to watch: Lions at Seahawks

Winless in Seattle.

That’s the script the Detroit Lions are trying to rewrite this weekend as they travel west for a showdown with the Seahawks, in a place they haven’t won since 1999.

It’s another matchup for the Lions without much to play for on either team, as the Seahawks are 5-10 and have been eliminated from playoff contention. And yet, this could have the chance to be somewhat of a ‘program-changing win’ for Detroit. The Lions close their season at home against Green Bay next Sunday, and the Packers could have the NFC’s No. 1 seed clinched by Sunday night.