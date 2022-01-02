Lions' 2022 opponents set after Sunday's slate of games

Seattle — The Detroit Lions got clarity on the team's 2022 opponents following Sunday's slate of games.

In addition to the annual home-and-away matchups with division rivals Chicago, Minnesota and Green Bay, the Lions will play each of the four team's from the AFC East and NFC East divisions next season. That includes hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, while hitting the road for matchups with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets.

The remaining three games are determined by Detroit's last-place finish in the division. They will play the corresponding finishers in the NFC West and NFC South, as well as the AFC South, the schedule's 17th game, first added to the schedule this season.

That means the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars, which had locked up last place in their divisions prior to Sunday. The eighth and final road trip will be to Carolina to face the Panthers, who locked up fourth place in the NFC South with a loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The full schedule, with dates and times, is expected to be released some time in May, after the draft.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers