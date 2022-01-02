Lions' Jared Goff officially scratched from lineup with knee injury

Seattle — As expected, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Listed as doubtful coming into the day, Goff didn't practice this week with a lingering knee injury, suffered in the closing minutes of the first half of the team's 30-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 19.

It marks the second consecutive game Goff will miss after testing positive for the COVID virus a week earlier. He also missed a game in November with a strained oblique.

For the season, Goff has completed 67% of his passes for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's recently been going through a hot stretch, completing 69.5% for 898 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions his past four starts, including Detroit's only two wins of the season.

With Goff sidelined, backup Tim Boyle will be making his third start of the season and his career. In last week's 20-16 loss to Atlanta, he showed marked improvement from his debut a month earlier, completing 24 of his 34 throws for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also had a interception at the goal line in the closing seconds that sealed the defeat.

In addition to Goff, fullback Jason Cabinda, outside linebacker Rashod Berry, defensive lineman Jashon Cornell, safety Jalen Elliott, offensive lineman Will Holden and running back Jermar Jefferson are inactive for the Lions.

Cabinda (knee) and Berry (illness) had previously been ruled out, while the others are health scratches.

