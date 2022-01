Losing an NFL game is one thing. Losing players to hypothermia is something worse, which, fortunately neither the Seahawks nor Lions did Sunday in the rain and 37-degree mess that descended on Seattle and Lumen Field.

This was separate from the mess of a game the Lions ended up losing, 51-29, two days into 2022 and 16 games into a 17-game season that shows Detroit with a record of 2-13-1.