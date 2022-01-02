Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Plenty of F's to go around in stinker vs. Seahawks

Seattle — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Quarterback

Tim Boyle had 69 yards and an interception at the half as the Lions found themselves down at the break, 31-7. The backup quarterback was able to pad the stat line a bit the final two quarters, finishing with 262 yards and two touchdowns, but his three interceptions were the result of off-target throws, with two bouncing off the hands of his receivers.