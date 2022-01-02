Live updates: Lions at Seahawks

The Detroit Lions have split their last four games which, given they went winless if their first 11 games, probably qualifies as a roll.

They face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the last opportunity for their first road victory of the season.

Winning in Seattle has been a tall task in the past but, like the Lions, the Seahawks have struggled this season at 5-10, including a 25-24 loss last week to the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field.

The Lions enter the game once again shorthanded: Tim Boyle could start at quarterback for Jared Goff (knee), and he'll be missing two of his top remaining receivers in Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond, both on COVID/reserve list. Linebackers Alex Anzalone and Josh Woods also recently suffering season-ending injuries, with the Lions turning to their practice squad for reinforcements.

The good news is running back D'Andre Swift appears poised to return, giving back the Lions their leader in yards from scrimmage after he missed four games with a shoulder injury.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

Lions at Seahawks

► Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Lumen Field, Seattle

► TV/radio: Fox/97.1

► Records: Lions 2-12-1, Seahawks 5-10

► Line: Seattle by 6.5