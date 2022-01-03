Four Downs: Need to double down on defensive help going forward is evident

Seattle — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

First down

It's difficult to know how much to react to this game, a late-season West Coast trip, in inclement conditions, with a depleted roster due to injuries and illness. Was this an aberration in the progress the Lions have seemingly made in the second half of the season or the exposing of warts the team has managed to conceal with some good fortune?