Wojo: Lions need to draft a defense more than a quarterback

Detroit — After an eye-opening football weekend, we’ve gained some clarity. We now know the Lions will pick first or second in the draft, and based on needs and availability, their choice could come down to Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson or Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

(Blink, blink).

Oops, looks like I mixed up needs and availability and tossed in a little recency bias. But you get my point, and more important, the Lions have cleared up a few points. At 2-13-1 heading into the finale against Green Bay, they’ve assured themselves at least the second pick. It could be No. 1 if 2-14 Jacksonville beats Indianapolis (there’s a better chance Urban Meyer is named honorary captain for that game). There’s also a chance the Lions will beat the Packers, who clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed and will rest players.