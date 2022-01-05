Ranking the Lions' impending unrestricted free agents
Justin Rogers
The Detroit News
Allen Park — Turnover is an inevitable component of professional sports, particularly in the NFL, where it's not uncommon for a third of the roster to change between seasons.
Entering the second offseason of a rebuild, the Detroit Lions will be looking to stack upon the foundation general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell poured in 2021. Within that framework, the brass will have some decisions to make on some current players who played this season on expiring contracts.