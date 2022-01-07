Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Packers

The Detroit News

James Hawkins, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Packers game at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox/97.1).

► James Hawkins: On paper, the Packers don’t have much to play for in the finale. They’ve already locked up the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs, but they still could play their starters for a quarter or two. The scrappy Lions, on the other hand, will be hungry to end the season on a high note. That’ll show in the second half when Amon-Ra St. Brown helps lead the charge past Green Bay’s backups. Lions, 21-20