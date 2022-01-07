How Saints turned around a historically bad defense and what Lions can learn from it

Allen Park — It's difficult to make apples-to-apples comparisons in the NFL, but Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has experienced an impressive turnaround in his recent past and it's worth exploring what carryover, if any, applies from his five seasons in New Orleans to his current challenge.

When Glenn joined the Saints in 2016, the team was coming off a historically bad season, allowing the most passing touchdowns in one year, while ranking last in points and 31st in yards surrendered.