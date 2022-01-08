Lions activate both offensive tackles off COVID list, but Sewell questionable vs. Packers

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions activated both Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell off the COVID/reserve list Saturday afternoon, but may only have one back for Sunday's season finale against the Green Bay Packers.

Sewell, the rookie right tackle, was promptly added to the injury report with both an illness and a thumb injury. He is listed as questionable for the contest. Additionally, the team changed backup offensive tackle Will Holden's status to questionable, also with an illness.

For Sewell, he's in jeopardy of missing his first game after starting the first 16 and playing 99.6% of the team's offensive snaps. He was still experiencing COVID symptoms as of Friday morning,

If he's unable to get medically cleared, the Lions are expected to turn to Matt Nelson, who started the first eight games at right tackle this season while Decker recovered from surgery to repair a broken finger.

To provide additional insurance at offensive tackle, the Lions elevated veteran Dan Skipper off the practice squad. Undrafted out of Arkansas in 2017, he's appeared in 13 games during his career, but taken fewer than 60 offensive snaps.

The Lions also elevated linebacker Tavante Beckett. He's previously appeared in three games for the team this season, playing strictly in a special teams role.

