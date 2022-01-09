Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown sets franchise's rookie record for receiving yards

Detroit — With a 17-yard catch in the first quarter of Sunday's season finale against Green Bay, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown passed Roy Williams, setting the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie.

St. Brown, a fourth-round pick out of USC, has been one of Detroit's biggest surprises this season. After a slow start saw him sitting at 39 catches for 352 yards and zero touchdowns through 11 games, he's surged to the finish line, setting the NFL rookie record and matching Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson for the franchise mark by recording eight or more receptions in five consecutive games.

During that five-game stretch, St. Brown more than doubled his season's production, hauling in 43 balls 451 yards and four touchdowns. He added a fifth touchdown on a 26-yard touchdown run as the team has expanded his usage out of the backfield in recent weeks. For his efforts, St. Brown was named the NFC offensive rookie of the month for December.

It's worth noting that St. Brown benefitted from the extra game the NFL added on the schedule this season. In 2004, Williams accomplished the previous mark with 54 catches for 817 yards in 14 games. He missed two contests that year due to an ankle injury.

