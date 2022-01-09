Wojo: Lions finish with flourish, but next trick must be more meaningful

Detroit — Flea-flickers and fake punts, fourth-down gambles and timely scrambles. In a free-for-all finale, the Lions displayed more aggressiveness and cleverness, an entertaining flourish.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in Dan Campbell’s first season as head coach, the Lions won’t play it safe or bland. And if there’s another thing we learned, the high-wire act is fine and fun when the games don’t matter as much.