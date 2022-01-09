19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire
LIONS

Lions' first-half observations: Rookies, led by St. Brown, making noise in finale

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News

Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Packers at Ford Field.

St. Brown doing it all for Lions offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a revelation. Every week, you expect defenses to give him more attention and limit his production, but that just hasn't happened since he began this tear against the Minnesota Vikings.

