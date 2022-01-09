Lions scratch Penei Sewell for finale with lingering illness

Detroit — It will be a sour end to an otherwise spectacular rookie season for Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell. After contracting COVID early in the week, he wasn't able to shake lingering symptoms from the virus and has been made inactive for Sunday's finale against the Green Bay Packers.

It will mark the first game Sewell has missed after starting the first 16 contests. Coming into Sunday, he had played a team-high 1,039 offensive snaps after starting the first eight games at left tackle and the past eight at right tackle.

Also inactive for the Lions are fullback Jason Cabinda, offensive tackle Dan Skipper, running back Jermar Jefferson, quarterback David Blough, wide receiver Trinity Benson and defensive lineman Jashon Cornell. Cabinda had been previously ruled out with a knee injury, while the other five are healthy scratches.

With Sewell out, the Lions will turn to Matt Nelson to fill the void in the starting lineup. It will be his ninth start of the season, previously filling in while Taylor Decker was recovering from an early season surgery for a badly broken finger.

Decker, who also landed on the COVID list earlier this week, was activated Saturday and will be back manning the left tackle position.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers