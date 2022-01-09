Live updates: Lions vs. Packers

It's been real, folks.

The Detroit Lions will wrap up their season on Sunday as they welcome in Aaron Rodgers and the NFC-best Green Bay Packers to Ford Field.

There's no chance for the Lions to play spoiler with a win. There's slim chance Detroit will improve its draft position with a loss.

What we have here is a good old-fashioned grudge match between divisional rivals that don't like each other and have entirely different things to prove, but are each looking to make a statement.

Follow along for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi as the Lions take on the Packers at Ford Field.

Packers at Lions

►Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Ford Field

►TV/radio: Fox/97.1

►Records: Lions 2-13-1; Packers 13-3

►Line: Green Bay by 3.5