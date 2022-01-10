Lions part ways with Anthony Lynn, head into offseason optimistic with Detroit's direction

Allen Park — A hurricane of change washed over the NFC North on Monday, with potentially the biggest upheaval yet to come, but the Detroit Lions enter the offseason on a relatively calm note, with uncharacteristic optimistim accompanying an all-too-familiar last-place finish.

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings were the big newsmakers Monday, with those franchises relieving both their general managers and head coaches of their positions. In a next few weeks, those organizations will have new leadership and a new direction, both potentially entering rebuilds similar to the one the Lions started a year ago.