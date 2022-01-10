Lions sign nine players to futures contracts

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions signed nine players to reserve/future contracts Monday, part of standard end-of-season operating procedures of NFL teams.

Unlike a standard NFL contract, futures deals don't go into effect until the start of the new league year, March 16, when offseason rosters expand to 90 players. Any player not on an active roster at the end of a team's season are eligible to sign a reserve/future contract.

Typically, the first wave of these deals are awarded to players who finished the year on a team's practice squad. Each of the nine players signed by the Lions on Monday either finished the season or spent significant time with that unit.

The group consisted of defensive lineman Eric Banks, linebacker Tavante Beckett, defensive lineman Bruce Hector, wide receiver Javon McKinley, quarterback Steven Montez, cornerback Parnell Motley, offensive tackle Dan Skipper, cornerback Saivion Smith and tight end Shane Zylstra.

Beckett, Hector, Motley, Skipper, Smith and Zylstra all appeared in regular-season games for the Lions in 2021, with all but Hector and Zylstra limited to special teams snaps.

Futures contracts are typically minimum salaries with no guarantees.

