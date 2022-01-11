Lions 'lay the foundation' in first season under Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell
Justin Rogers
The Detroit News
Allen Park — It's been a little less than a year since the Detroit Lions hired Brad Holmes, and the team's general manager can't believe how quickly the time has passed.
And while he's not happy about the three wins — whether he'll ever admit that was the expected outcome is another matter entirely — Holmes is pleased with the foundation he and coach Dan Campbell have been able to lay down in the initial stages of the franchise's reconstruction.