Lions' Jeff Okudah 'hungry,' on right track as he moves into next phase of rehab
Justin Rogers
The Detroit News
Allen Park — Beyond the losses — which were probably to be expected in the first of of a multi-year rebuild — one of the greatest disappointments of the Detroit Lions' 2021 season was the lost year of development for cornerback Jeff Okudah.
It's often said a professional football player experiences their biggest growth between their first and second seasons, and Okudah looked primed to fulfill that mantra following an impressive training camp.