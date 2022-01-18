Wojo: Love Stafford or blame him, Lions fans can’t turn away from him

Detroit — One year ago, the Lions finally admitted they had a problem. It wasn’t a Matthew Stafford problem, not exactly. It was a team-building problem, an organizational problem, and Stafford was not the solution, no matter how desperately they and fans tried to believe it.

So they set him free, traded him where he wanted to go, and gave him a chance to rewrite the narrative of the big-armed quarterback who couldn’t win the big one. Stafford began the rewrite Monday night with a fine, efficient performance in a 34-11 wild-card victory over the Cardinals, the first playoff success of his 13-year career.