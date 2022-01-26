Green: Thrilling finishes in NFL playoffs give COVID-weary Americans something to cheer

By Jerry Green

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit — Those historic 13 seconds — while Patrick Mahomes was performing his first magic act — nearly 52 million weary Americans were transfixed in therapy!

Therapy?

Yep!

After 22 stupefying months of misery — of deciding whether to wear a mask or not; of the searing hatred that has divided our nation, of American citizens who dared to get needles jabbed into their arms vs. those who defied vaccinations; of bickering, isolation, and wonderment; of the bloody COVID — we were united again. One year after America’s capitol building was invaded and despoiled, and with those images permanent in our brains, we were reunited for one weekend.