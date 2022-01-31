Lions' Jonah Jackson named to Pro Bowl as injury replacement

The Detroit Lions will have a representative at Sunday's Pro Bowl after guard Jonah Jackson was added to the roster, replacing Washington's Brandon Scherff, who is dealing with an injury.

A third-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2020, Jackson has started 32 of 33 games for the Lions his first two seasons, initially working at right guard before making a permanent shift to the left side of the offensive line. And he showcased some added versatility in the season finale, taking snaps at center in the second half.

Jackson was initially named as an alternate to the Pro Bowl roster in late December. He hadn't finished among the top-10 in voting in the fan balloting, meaning he polled well among the league's players and coaches, who make up two-thirds of the selection process.

"It's definitely a big honor," Jackson said. "It means a lot. People are taking notice of the style I play. It's definitely exciting and a stepping stone of where I want to be. I appreciate it, big time."

After adding weight and working on the use of his hands with assistant strength coach Morris Henry, who holds a black belt in taekwondo, Jackson made his biggest strides as a run blocker in 2021, contributing to the team's most-efficient ground game in two decades.

Following the Pro Bowl selection, the 24-year-old Jackson has eyes on bigger individual accomplishments.

"Shoot, the top, be at the top, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, whatever it is," Jackson said in December. "And hopefully the other four (linemen) with me there, too."

