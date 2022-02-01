Detroit News Lions beat writer Justin Rogers' observations from Senior Bowl practice

Mobile, Ala. — Here are some observations from practice at the 2022 Senior Bowl.

► Despite the high level of talent at the position, it was a day filled with inconsistent play from the quarterbacks. Nevada's Carson Strong, North Carolina's Sam Howell and Liberty's Malik Willis all possess outstanding arms, and flashed the ability to make some pretty throws during individual drills, but accuracy and decision-making significantly decreased in the team portions of practice.