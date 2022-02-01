Lions notes: Campbell to interview offensive coordinator candidates in Mobile

Mobile, Ala. — Deferring many duties to assistant coach Duce Staley at the Senior Bowl this week, Lions coach Dan Campbell has a little more time to take care of another pressing organizational matter; hiring an offensive coordinator.

Typically an open book, Campbell is playing the process close to the vest, only noting he intends to interview at least a couple candidates for the vacancy prior to the team returning home to Detroit at the end of the week.

The Lions have an opening after parting ways with Anthony Lynn after the season. Despite appearing to have similar offensive philosophies, Campbell and Lynn never meshed, leading to the former taking over play-calling duties midseason.

Correlating with that change in roles, Campbell unofficially promoted tight ends coach Ben Johnson to pass game coordinator, where he played a bigger role in game planning and play design. With the coordinator opening, Campbell acknowledged Johnson remains in play for the job.

Filling the time

Campbell isn't the only member of the Lions coaching staff taking a back seat this week. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is ceding his duties to defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

Glenn admitted after the first practice that it's a challenge to sit back and watch, but it's providing him an opportunity to help develop Pleasant, as well as a couple other coaches on the staff, David Corrao and Stephen Thomas.

"I think the thing I want to do more than anything is to be able to watch all of the coaches and give those guys feedback," Glenn said. "They want me to just watch them and understand how they handle their meetings, how did AP handle the whole group? That's what I'm going to do. These guys deserve a chance to be able to do that. AP is a rising coach, along with the other guys, and I'm going to do everything I can to help those guys get better with what they're doing."

In addition to that focus, Glenn also has an interview with the New Orleans Saints this week for that team's coaching vacancy. Before coming to Detroit, he spent five years with that franchise, helping turn around the team's defensive backs.

"Well, he'd be a great fit, and that's why I'm nervous," Campbell said. "Honestly, AG would be a great fit for just about anybody. That's how much I think of him, and know where he's going. So I know that's real, that's out there, they have a great feel of AG, AG has a great feel of that organization, the players and all it entails. So if you're asking me, it's a fit. I hope it doesn't go that way, but yeah."

Glenn is also preparing for the possibility he stays in Detroit. He's filling his down time in Mobile studying the entirety of last season's defensive film, looking for ways to get more out of the unit in 2022. He's also planning to dip back into his previous experience as a scout, committing to write a report on every defensive player at the Senior Bowl.

Haskins drops out

University of Michigan running back Hassan Haskins unfortunately had to drop out of the Senior Bowl ahead of the first practice. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder is reportedly dealing with a lingering injury suffered in the playoff loss to the Georgia on New Year's Eve.

Haskins is coming off an excellent senior season where he averaged 4.9 yards per carry while racking up 1,458 yards from scrimmage and scoring 20 touchdowns.

Haskins' departure leaves offensive lineman Andrew Stueber as the lone University of Michigan participat in this year's game. Michigan State and Central Michigan also have representatives in fullback Connor Heyward and offensive lineman Luke Goedeke.

