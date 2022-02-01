As NFL sued for discriminatory hiring practices, Lions Black assistant coaches weigh in

Mobile, Ala. — On the first day of Black History Month, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams alleging racist hiring practices by the league.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan on Tuesday, included bombshell claims that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores additional compensation to lose games, that the Denver Broncos' brass were late and showed signs of being hungover during his interview with the franchise in 2019, and the New York Giants recently only interviewed him as a token candidate to fulfill the league's Rooney Rule, despite already reaching a decision to hire Brian Daboll as the team's next coach.