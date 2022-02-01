What Lions can learn in their rebuild from Bengals' rapid ascent

Mobile, Ala. — It's more than a 2,000-mile drive from the gulf coast of Alabama to Los Angeles, but that's nothing compared to the distance it feels the Detroit Lions are away from the Super Bowl.

Sure, after avoiding the dreaded winless season, the Lions finished the year on an upswing. The way the players fought, and the individual development of the young talent, are reasons for cautious optimism going forward. But when you stack the roster against the Rams and Bengals — the two teams that will compete for the championship in a little under two weeks — you are reminded how long of a road Detroit faces to ascend the mountain.