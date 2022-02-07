Bengals' decision to buck conventional draft wisdom pays off with trip to Super Bowl

One of the most analyzed decisions coming out of the 2021 NFL Draft was whether the Cincinnati Bengals made a mistake drafting LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

History and logic offered compelling reasons the Bengals made the wrong choice.

First and foremost, the Bengals had trouble protecting franchise quarterback Joe Burrow a year earlier. He had been sacked 32 times in 10 games, leading to a torn ACL that ended his debut season prematurely.