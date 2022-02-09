NFL scouting combine invitees unveiled; here is who's invited from Michigan schools

Michigan’s college football teams will be well-represented in the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine as players prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

A list of 324 invitees to next month’s combine was released Wednesday by the NFL.

Michigan has eight players invited: defensive backs Vincent Gray and Dax Hill, offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, running back Hassan Haskins, linebacker Josh Ross, and defensive linemen, Christopher Hinton, David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson, who is expected to be among the top selections in the draft.

Kenneth Walker III, the Doak Walker Award winner last season as the nation’s top running back, leads a Michigan State contingent that includes tight end Connor Heyward and receiver Jalen Nailor.

Central Michigan offensive linemen Luke Goedeke and Bernhard Raimann also have been invited. And from Western Michigan, quarterback Kaleb Eleby and receiver Skyy Moore also will participate.

Also invited in Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, a Detroit King product.

