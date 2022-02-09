Watch: Three Detroit sports legends team up for Super Bowl spot

Amid all the spots for snacks, booze and cars, three Detroit sports legends have teamed up for a brief advertisement that will air locally during Sunday's Super Bowl.

Lions legend Barry Sanders, former Tigers player and current broadcaster Kirk Gibson and Red Wings great Darren McCarty have filmed a 30-second spot for the the Sam Bernstein Law Firm.

You can watch the spot here:

As much or even more than the game itself, commercials are a huge draw during the Super Bowl.

There are two categories to the ads — national spots, which air coast to coast at a cost of nearly $6 million for every 30 seconds, and local spots, which are concentrated on specific regions across the country at a cost much lower, reportedly less than $100,000 and varying based on the ad's reach.

The ad featuring Sanders, Gibson and McCarty, with 97.1 The Ticket broadcaster Doug Karsch doing voiceover work and Mark Bernstein also making an appearance, will air in three Michigan markets during Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The stations are WDIV in Detroit, WOOD in Grand Rapids and WEYI in Flint, Saginaw and Bay City.

In the Detroit market, the Bernstein advertisement will air just before kickoff, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Sam Bernstein Law Firm, long a TV advertising partner of the Tigers, Lions and Red Wings, also is holding a contest during the Super Bowl. Fans can take a picture of the ad when it comes on and post it to social media using the hashtag #CallSamSB56 for a chance to win a signed Sanders football and signed McCarthy hockey puck.

Another local company again is in on the contest action, with Rocket Mortgage running its third annual Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes. Fans 18 and older can sign up for free online; Rocket Mortgage will hand out $50,000 for every score change during the game, as well as two grand prizes of $500,000.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984