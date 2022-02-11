Live updates: Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The final game of the 2021-22 NFL season is upon us.

The Los Angeles Rams traded for longtime Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford last offseason, hoping that he would be the key to making — and winning — this exact game.

The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, couldn't possibly have expected the turnaround they've seen with second-year quarterback Joe Burrow leading the way.

With offense front and center at Super Bowl LVI, will it be a pair of defenses that steal the show? Can Stafford get it done in the biggest game of his life, or will the young buck Burrow that comes out on top?

Detroit News staff writer James Hawkins has you covered with live updates as the Rams take on the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Super Bowl LVI

► Kickoff: 6:30 Sunday, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

► Who: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

► TV: NBC

► Line: Rams by 4