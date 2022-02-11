From Michigan playgrounds to the Super Bowl: MSU grad is game's lead ref

Sunday's Super Bowl will have a distinct Michigan flavor, with former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Detroit rapper Eminem performing in the halftime show.

You can add the game's chief official to that list.

Ron Torbert, a Michigan State graduate who began his officiating career working high-school and little-league games in our state, will be the referee for Super Bowl LVI. This is the first Super Bowl for Torbert, who has been an NFL official since 2010.