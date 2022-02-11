Super Bowl prop bets from Stafford's MVP odds to color of Gatorade shower

Josh Dubow

Associated Press

Los Angeles — Will Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford throw for more yards? Will the Super Bowl MVP be a quarterback or a player from another position? Will an offensive lineman score a TD and what color Gatorade will be thrown on the winning coach?

When it comes to the Super Bowl fans can bet on just about anything, including whether the game will be a “Scorigami” with a final score that has never happened before in an NFL game or whether either coach will use all six timeouts in regulation to more standard bets such as how many yards receiving will Cooper Kupp have or who will win MVP.