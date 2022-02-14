Oddsmakers peg Lions among longest of shots to win next Super Bowl

If the Cincinnati Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl this season gave you hope that the Detroit Lions could have a similar turnaround next year, we should caution you: Vegas doesn’t have the same belief.

But hey, that's why they call them longshots, right?

Less than 24 hours after Super Bowl LVI, most online sportsbooks have the Chiefs, Bills and Rams as front-runners to win the Super Bowl in 2022-23 and have the Lions in the bottom 5 of their Super Bowl odds. A majority of the popular Michigan sportsbooks gave Detroit the worst odds to win it all next season.

At odds of +15000, Detroit is tied for the least-likely team to win it all through DraftKings (tied with Jacksonville and Houston), PointsBet (Houston), and BetMGM (Houston, New York Jets).

FanDuel has the most faith in an immediate turnaround from the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell regime; with odds of +10000, Detroit’s odds are tied with the New York Giants and ahead of the Jaguars (+12000), Jets (+15000) and Texans (+18000).

Now that the doom and gloom is out of the way, let’s take a look at the other side of the coin: Vegas didn’t love the idea of a Bengals turnaround this season, either.

Cincinnati on Sept. 9, 2021, had odds of +12000 to win the Super Bowl through FanDuel; William Hill (which has since become Caesars Sportsbook) had them at +12500 in preseason; even after week 10, the Bengals were a +700 longshot to win the AFC North.

BetMGM Super Bowl LVII winner odds

► Buffalo Bills: +750

► Kansas City Chiefs: +750

► Los Angeles Rams: +1100

► Cincinnati Bengals: +1200

► Dallas Cowboys: +1200

► Denver Broncos: +1600

► Green Bay Packers: +1600

► San Francisco 49ers: +1600

► Arizona Cardinals: +2000

► Baltimore Ravens: +2000

► New England Patriots: +2200

► Tennessee Titans: +2200

► Indianapolis Colts: +2500

► Los Angeles Chargers: +2500

► Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2500

► Cleveland Browns: +3000

► Minnesota Vikings: +4000

► New Orleans Saints: +4000

► Philadelphia Eagles: +4000

► Pittsburgh Steelers: +4000

► Seattle Seahawks: +4000

► Atlanta Falcons: +5000

► Carolina Panthers: +5000

► Las Vegas Raiders: +5000

► Miami Dolphins: +5000

► Washington Commanders: +5000

► Chicago Bears: +6600

► New York Giants: +6600

► Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000

► Detroit Lions: +10000

► Houston Texans: +15000

► New York Jets: +15000

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.