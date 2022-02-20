Detroit Lions 2022 scouting combine preview: Wide receivers

This is the first installment of a multi-part series previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The event will be broadcast over four days on the NFL Network, Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6. Today, we'll look at the wide receivers.

Lions’ pre-free agency needs

The team is in slightly better position this offseason compared to last. Detroit watched its top three options depart in free agency a year ago, and the short-term replacements who were signed flopped in spectacular fashion. Those failed additions were offset by Amon-Ra St. Brown, the fourth-round draft pick who set franchise rookie records for receptions and receiving yards. While quality depth remains a glaring issue, he at least gives the Lions something to build around.