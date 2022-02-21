Detroit Lions 2022 scouting combine preview: Edge defenders

This is the second installment of a multi-part series previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The event will be broadcast over four days on the NFL Network, Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6. Today, we'll look at the edge defenders.

Lions’ pre-free agency needs

It’s difficult to imagine Trey Flowers on Detroit’s roster next season. His pending cap figure is wildly out of proportion with his production the past two seasons, which has stemmed from troubling durability issues. And while the Lions would still have a young, pass-rushing nucleus built around Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara and Austin Bryant, there remains a need for a true, top-end option.