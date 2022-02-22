Detroit Lions 2022 scouting combine preview: Quarterbacks

This is the third installment of a multi-part series previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The event will be broadcast over four days on the NFL Network, Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6. Today, we'll look at the quarterbacks.

Lions’ pre-free agency needs

Jared Goff’s strong finish to the 2021 campaign, and a contract that has him under team control the next three years, implies there isn’t a forced sense of urgency to address the quarterback position this year. That doesn’t mean the franchise can take the long-term future of the position for granted, only that they don’t have to push the issue if they’re underwhelmed by the available options in this draft class. They also shouldn’t hesitate to pull the trigger if they do have an affinity and vision for a specific prospect, since the worst time to be looking for a quarterback is when you need one.