Detroit Lions 2022 scouting combine preview: Safeties

This is the fourth installment of a multi-part series previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The event will be broadcast over four days on the NFL Network, Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6. Today, we'll look at the safeties.

Lions’ pre-free agency needs

At this stage in the offseason, safety is a huge need for the Lions. Tracy Walker, the team’s best back-end option, is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Dean Marlowe, and his 700 defensive snaps, also is headed for the open market. That leaves Will Harris as the most experienced returning piece and no one should confuse his extensive playing time with quality production. The former third-round pick has yet to come close to delivering on his immense potential through the first three years of his career.