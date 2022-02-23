Former Spartans LB Taiwan Jones drafted by USFL Panthers

One day after drafting Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson to start the 2022 USFL Draft on Tuesday night, the upstart Michigan Panthers on Wednesday chose Michigan State linebacker Taiwan Jones in Round 21.

Jones, 28, won a Rose Bowl during his career at Michigan State (2011-2014). He has played in both the American Football Alliance and XFL and held a roster spot when each respective league folded.

Day 2 (Rounds 13-35) of the USFL Draft continues exclusively on social media, where teams are announcing their picks.

Unlike a traditional entry draft, the USFL Draft requires players of a certain position to be taken each round. Quarterbacks, edge rushers, offensive tackles and cornerbacks were all taken off the board in Day 1. The rest of the roster will be filled out on Day 2.