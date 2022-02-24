Detroit Lions 2022 scouting combine preview: Offensive linemen

This is the fifth installment of a multi-part series previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The event will be broadcast over four days on the NFL Network, Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6. Today, we'll look at offensive linemen.

Lions’ pre-free agency needs

Barring an unforeseen decision to make Halapoulivaati Vaitai a cap casualty, the Lions are tracking toward returning their projected starting five from a year ago. Unfortunately, that group never managed to see the field together in 2021, due to a revolving door of injury woes.