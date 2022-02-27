Detroit Lions 2022 scouting combine preview: Running backs

This is the seventh installment of a multi-part series previewing the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The event will be broadcast over four days on the NFL Network, Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6. Today, we'll look at the running backs.

Lions’ pre-free agency needs

Detroit is actually in good shape at the running back position heading into the offseason. The tandem of Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift — who made up the majority of Detroit’s rushing and receiving production out of the backfield in 2021 — remain under contract. So does 2021 draft pick Jermar Jefferson and Craig Reynolds, while Godwin Igwebuike is a low-cost, exclusive-rights free agent who can be easily retained.